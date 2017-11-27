Blues' Patrik Berglund: May return Wednesday
Berglund (shoulder) hasn't been ruled out of playing Wednesday against the Ducks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Berglund hasn't played yet this year, which has robbed the Blues of a solid depth forward. He notched 23 goals and eight power-play points last season, so having Berglund back in the lineup would help quite a bit.
