Berglund (shoulder) hasn't been ruled out of playing Wednesday against the Ducks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Berglund hasn't played yet this year, which has robbed the Blues of a solid depth forward. He notched 23 goals and eight power-play points last season, so having Berglund back in the lineup would help quite a bit.

