Berglund (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Friday's tilt against the Predators.

Berglund is close to returning, but head coach Mike Yeo didn't want to rock the boat with his team coming off an eight-goal performance. The 29-year-old forward still hasn't suited up this year after scoring 23 goals last season.

