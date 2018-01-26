Blues' Patrik Berglund: Notches assist Thursday
Berglund compiled one assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Berglund has just six goals and 10 points through 27 games this season -- far from the 23-goal, 34-point performance of last season. The Blues have him centering the third line, but they've given him ample opportunities to score by consistently deploying him on the power play. Still, Berglund continues to be a fearless physical presence, dishing out 51 hits and accruing 18 PIM so far.
