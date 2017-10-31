Blues' Patrik Berglund: On ice Tuesday
Berglund (shoulder) added some additional passing, shooting and stickhandling drills to his normal skating routine Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Berglund has yet to make his 2017-18 debut, but appears to be trending in the right direction after adding some additional work to his conditioning. There has been no indication that the center is ahead of schedule, so for now, fantasy owners will likely have to wait until December, per his original time frame to return.
More News
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Working toward return•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Has multi-point night Wednesday•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Back in 20-goal club•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Inks five-year extension•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Registers hat trick versus Canadiens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...