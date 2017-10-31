Berglund (shoulder) added some additional passing, shooting and stickhandling drills to his normal skating routine Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Berglund has yet to make his 2017-18 debut, but appears to be trending in the right direction after adding some additional work to his conditioning. There has been no indication that the center is ahead of schedule, so for now, fantasy owners will likely have to wait until December, per his original time frame to return.