Blues' Patrik Berglund: Scores hat trick in win
Berglund had three of his team's four goals in a 4-1 win over Chicago on Friday.
Berglund has actually come on strong as of late, scoring nine of his 17 goals in the final six weeks of the season. Still, few people could have predicted a night like this for him in a must-win situation for St. Louis. If you need a cheap play in a daily league Saturday, he's a name to remember as the Blues play for their postseason lives against Colorado.
