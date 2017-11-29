Blues' Patrik Berglund: Set to make season debut
Berglund (shoulder) will make his 2017-18 debut against the Ducks on Wednesday.
Berglund figures to slot into the third line in favor of Oskar Sundqvist, while the team placed Nate Prosser on waivers in order to clear room under the 23-man roster limit. Considering the Swede has logged minutes on the power play every year of his career, it seems likely he will get another shot at that role in the future.
