Berglund accrued 17 goals and 26 points in 57 games this season.

Berglund missed the first 24 games since he was rehabbing from a shoulder injury, and he came out of the gates sluggishly. In the first 40 games, the 29-year-old compiled just eight goals and six helpers, which led to him becoming a healthy scratch. After being scratched, Berglund was a new player, producing nine goals and 12 points in the final 17 games