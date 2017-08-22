Blues' Patrik Berglund: Working toward return
Berglund (shoulder) continues to rehab his surgically repaired shoulder, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Berglund has now had surgery on both shoulders -- which should hopefully put this issue behind him when he is ready to suit up in December. The center -- who suffered the injury in a training accident -- figures to be a key contributor once he is given the all clear. Whether fantasy owners want to risk stashing him away for that long will likely be determined by the quality of the rest of their roster.
