Blues' Paul Stastny: In on both goals in win over Leafs

Stastny assisted on both goals during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Toronto.

The veteran has put together a nice stretch since the calendar flipped to 2018 with three goals and five assists through his past six contests. He's been seeing consistent time with star winger Vladimir Tarasenko, which has helped catapult Stastny up to a rock-solid 10 tallies and 23 helpers through 47 games for the campaign. There's potential for him to slow down over the coming weeks, but for the time being, Stastny should be viewed as a serviceable supporting piece in most fantasy settings.