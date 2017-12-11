Blues' Paul Stastny: Multi-point effort against Sabres

Stastny recorded his seventh goal of the season, added a helper and fired seven shots on goal in Sunday's overtime win over the Sabres.

Stastny has been a reliable source of offense this season, managing 23 points in 31 contests. He's skating on the top line with Vladimir Tarasenko and has been logging steady minutes in all situations. Stastny did recently go through a five-game scoring drought, but don't let that distract you from his otherwise consistent offensive production this season. His prominent role and scoring abilities make him worth owning in most fantasy settings.