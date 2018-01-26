Blues' Paul Stastny: Opens scoring Thursday

Stastny generated a power-play goal through 18:33 of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Stastny has been hot since the turn of the calendar, accruing four goals and 10 points in 10 games, and firing 27 shots on goal in that span. The veteran pivot has a knack for getting himself in the right place at the right time, but now he's finding chemistry with Vladimir Tarasenko, which should keep his fantasy value high for the time being.