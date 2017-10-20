Blues' Paul Stastny: Point-per-game pace through eight

Stastny recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Stastny scored the first of three second-period goals for his team just 39 seconds in before adding an assist on Vince Dunn's tally later in the middle frame. The veteran center's off to a strong start with three goals and eight points through eight games.

