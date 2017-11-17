Blues' Paul Stastny: Posts apple Thursday
Stastny accrued one assist and a plus-1 rating while logging 17:56 of ice time Thursday against the Oilers.
Stastny now has three assists in the last three games, but he turned in a brutal minus-4 rating in that span. The veteran center is now on a 10-game streak without a goal, and it's not due to a lack of trying, as he fired 24 shots on net over that span . Head coach Mike Yeo has shifted the Blues lines around a bit lately, which may have thrown Stastny off his game. Regardless, he's back on a line with Alexander Steen and Vladimir Sobotka, so hopefully those issues don't continue. Stastny will look to find the back of the net Saturday against the Canucks, who have recently found strong goaltending from Jacob Markstrom and Anders Nilsson.
