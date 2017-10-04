Blues' Paul Stastny: Preparing for top line

Stastny notched a goal and two assists in three games this preseason.

The 31-year-old has been earning $7 million a year the past three seasons, but he has failed to post over 50 points in a season, or even stay healthy for that matter. Stastny is headed into a contract year, so it's time to step it up. Yet again, the Blues are positioning him for success, placing him next to sniper Vladimir Tarasenko on the first line as well as the top power-play unit. The Blues are struggling with their depth after being riddled with injuries in the offseason all the way through the preseason, so they'll be relying on their top line even more. Stastny should be due for 50 points if he can stay healthy for the full season, but watch him at the trade deadline if St. Louis' season starts heading downhill early.