Blues' Paul Stastny: Questions remain about production

Stastny had an assist on his team's only goal Wednesday in his side's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

It's easy to dismiss, but Stastny has had a rough December, scoring just four times in his past 11 outings. He's got to get back to producing at a normal level by his standards before he returns to being a name you can trust.

