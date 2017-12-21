Blues' Paul Stastny: Questions remain about production
Stastny had an assist on his team's only goal Wednesday in his side's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.
It's easy to dismiss, but Stastny has had a rough December, scoring just four times in his past 11 outings. He's got to get back to producing at a normal level by his standards before he returns to being a name you can trust.
More News
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Six shots in Thursday's loss•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Multi-point effort against Sabres•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Sets up three goals against Canucks•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Posts apple Thursday•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Registers two points in victory•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Point-per-game pace through eight•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...