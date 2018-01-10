Blues' Paul Stastny: Records two points in loss to Cats
Stastny recorded a goal, an assist and two shots during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Florida.
The veteran is centering a new-look line with Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev, and it appears to have kick-started a nice offensive run for Stastny. He's collected three goals, three assists and 17 shots through his past five games, and if the trio remains in tact, it could prove to be a lasting fantasy boon. However, while Stastny is well on his way to his best offensive showing with the Blues, he probably still shouldn't be confused with a go-to scorer.
More News
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Struggling to deliver offense•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Scorers winner to top Vegas•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Six shots in Thursday's loss•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Questions remain about production•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Multi-point effort against Sabres•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Sets up three goals against Canucks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...