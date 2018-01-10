Blues' Paul Stastny: Records two points in loss to Cats

Stastny recorded a goal, an assist and two shots during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Florida.

The veteran is centering a new-look line with Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev, and it appears to have kick-started a nice offensive run for Stastny. He's collected three goals, three assists and 17 shots through his past five games, and if the trio remains in tact, it could prove to be a lasting fantasy boon. However, while Stastny is well on his way to his best offensive showing with the Blues, he probably still shouldn't be confused with a go-to scorer.