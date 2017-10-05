Play

Blues' Paul Stastny: Records two points in opener

Stastny had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

This is what the Blues had in mind when they brought Stastny in from Colorado. He still has to prove that he can produce on a consistent basis this year, but he's off to a good start. If he can keep this up, he'll be a nice reward for fantasy owners.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories