Blues' Paul Stastny: Registers two points in victory

Stastny pitched in two even-strength points Wednesday -- a goal and an assist -- contributing to a 5-2 home win over the Flames.

A proven playmaker, Stastny has managed to stay healthy and it's paying dividends for the Notes. He's collected 10 points (four goals, six assists) in as many games to complement a plus-5 rating. The Blues play three more times before the calendar turns to November, so be sure to get as much mileage out of Stastny as you can.

