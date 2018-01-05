Blues' Paul Stastny: Scorers winner to top Vegas

Stastny scored the game-winning goal and recorded six shots during Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Golden Knights.

Stastny has now marked the scoresheet in consecutive games to climb to eight tallies and 19 helpers for the campaign. He's in line to hit the 50-point plateau for the first time in four seasons with St. Louis, too. Additionally, the veteran is averaging his highest shot-per-game total (2.28) since 2011-12, and there's likely positive regression ahead of his 8.2 shooting percentage and four power-play points. After all, it's difficult to log 3:02 per contest with the man advantage and contribute to just four power-play goals through 43 games.