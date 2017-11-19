Blues' Paul Stastny: Sets up three goals against Canucks

Stastny racked up three assists to complement a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

None of the apples took place with the man advantage, but Stastny owners will have no qualms about the top-six pivot's first three-point game of the season. Skating with Vladimir Sobotka and Alexander Steen on the second line, Stastny has amassed four goals and 14 helpers through 21 games this campaign.

