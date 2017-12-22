Blues' Paul Stastny: Six shots in Thursday's loss
Stastny dished out a helper while firing a game-high six shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Stastny failed to light the lamp in this one, but it wasn't for lack of trying. He did manage to get an assist for the second consecutive contest, helping out on Tage Thompson's first NHL goal to get the scoring started in the third period.
