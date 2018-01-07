Blues' Paul Stastny: Struggling to deliver offense

Stastny scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Stastny has points in three straight games (two goals, two assists) and 29 in 44 games. But most of those points came in early in the season. In 20 games since Nov. 29, Stastny has just nine points (three goals, six assists). He is a former 78-point player, but that was in his rookie season. At 32, Stastny is a marginal fantasy play unless he is streaking. And three games does not constitute a streak.