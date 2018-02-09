Blues' Paul Stastny: Two points against former team

Stastny picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Avalanche.

Stastny assisted on his team's fifth goal in the second period and capped off the scoring in the third. This was his first multi-point game since Jan. 16, but Stastny remains on track for his best season since 2013-14 with 38 points in 56 games.

