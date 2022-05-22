Buchnevich picked up an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.
Buchnevich helped out on Ryan O'Reilly's second-period tally. While he's still looking for a goal in the playoffs, Buchnevich has contributed seven helpers, 17 shots on net, 17 hits and four PIM through nine outings. The winger is likely to remain in a top-six role going forward.
