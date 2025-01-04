Buchnevich notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Buchnevich's goal drought is up to six games, but he has three assists in that span. The 29-year-old set up a Brandon Saad goal in the second period, which stretched the Blues' lead to 3-0. Buchnevich's top-six role is secure, and he's been decent by getting on the scoresheet in 10 of the last 14 contests. For the season, the forward has 25 points, 73 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-7 rating through 38 appearances.