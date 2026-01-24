Buchnevich scored a goal, recorded an assist, placed two shots on goal and served two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Buchnevich dished the primary helper on Dalibor Dvorsky's power-play goal before finding twine early in the second period to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead. With Friday's pair of points, Buchnevich is up to nine goals, 18 assists, 87 shots on net, and 24 hits through 51 games this season. While the 30-year-old winger has struggled at times this season, he has four multi-point performances across his last 15 games and ranks second on the team with 27 points. While his overall point total will likely take a dip from last season, he remains on track to finish the year above 50 points, which gives him decent value in various fantasy formats.