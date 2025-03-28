Buchnevich (illness) is good to return Saturday versus Colorado, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic on Friday.
Buchnevich missed St. Louis' previous four games. He has 14 goals and 47 points in 68 appearances in 2024-25. His return might result in Zachary Bolduc shifting out of the top six.
