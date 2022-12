Buchnevich (lower body) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Oilers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Buchnevich has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury, but the 27-year-old winger should return to his usual top-six role as well as a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit versus Edmonton. Buchnevich has racked up nine goals and 20 points through 20 games this campaign.