Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.
Buchnevich saw his 12-game point streak snapped Saturday versus the Coyotes, but he bounced back quickly Sunday. Both of his points came in the third period as the Blues solidified their lead. The 27-year-old winger has eight multi-point games in April, and he's up to 30 goals, 75 points, 195 shots on net and a plus-33 rating through 71 outings this season.
More News
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Riding 12-game point streak•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Goal and assist to extend streak•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Nine-game, 17-point streak•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Three points in victory•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Scores with man advantage•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Helps out on power play•