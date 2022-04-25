Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Buchnevich saw his 12-game point streak snapped Saturday versus the Coyotes, but he bounced back quickly Sunday. Both of his points came in the third period as the Blues solidified their lead. The 27-year-old winger has eight multi-point games in April, and he's up to 30 goals, 75 points, 195 shots on net and a plus-33 rating through 71 outings this season.