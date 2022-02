Buchnevich dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

All three members of the Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko line totaled three points in this one. Buchnevich has failed to light the lamp over the past six games, but he has five assists in the last three after going without a point altogether over the previous three. The Russian winger has 41 points in as many games with the Blues.