Buchnevich scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Buchnevich opened the scoring midway through the first period, registering his second goal of the season while extending St. Louis' streak of games with a power-play goal to five. The veteran winger played just 10:55, a relatively limited workload that could restrict his fantasy production if it continues. His involvement with the man advantage remains encouraging, however, as he's earned three (one goal, two assists) of his six points (two goals, four helpers) this season in those situations.