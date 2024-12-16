Buchnevich scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Buchnevich opened the scoring in the first period against his former team. He's gotten on the scoresheet in each of his last nine games, putting up three goals and six assists in that span, though he also missed two contests due to a lower-body injury. Buchnevich is clicking in a top-six role, and he's up to eight goals, 21 points, 61 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-1 rating through 30 appearances this season.