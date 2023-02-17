Buchnevich netted a goal in St. Louis' 4-2 victory over New Jersey on Thursday.

Buchnevich opened the scoring at 16:32 of the first period. He's up to 16 goals and 43 points in 41 contests in 2022-23. Buchnevich missed four straight games from Jan. 24-30 because of an ankle injury, but since then he's collected a goal and five points over his last three outings.