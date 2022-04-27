Buchnevich notched an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Buchnevich set up the second of Ryan O'Reilly's two third-period goals as the Blues pushed for a comeback. Through 15 games in April, Buchnevich has 25 points (nine goals, 16 helpers), and he's only been held off the scoresheet once. The 27-year-old winger is up to 76 points, 199 shots on net, a plus-33 rating and 56 hits through 72 outings.