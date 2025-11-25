Buchnevich logged an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Buchnevich set up Brayden Schenn's goal with 1:15 left in the third period. This was Buchnevich's second helper in as many outings following a stretch in which he had just one assist and a minus-10 rating across 13 contests. For the season, the 30-year-old forward has nine points, 37 shots on net, 14 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 23 outings, making it unlikely he'll match his 57-point total from 76 regular-season games in 2024-25.