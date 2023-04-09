Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.
Buchnevich pulled the Blues within a goal in the third period, but they got no closer. This was his second game back after missing four with an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old forward is at 26 tallies, 67 points, 121 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-14 rating through 61 appearances.
