Buchnevich scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Ducks.

Buchnevich snapped a six-game point drought with the empty-netter. The 31-year-old forward has been in a third-line role for the last few games, which is likely a result of his recent slump. He's at four goals, four assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-1 rating across 20 appearances. Buchnevich's offense hasn't bounced back after last year's decline, so it's risky to bank on him returning to his past form in 2026-27.