Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Deposits goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buchnevich scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.
Buchnevich has two goals and three helpers over his last seven games. The 30-year-old has found more consistency in the last couple of weeks, but he's still not really playing at a level that will help in most fantasy formats, as his style is heavily dependent on offense. On the year, he has 12 points, 48 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 28 appearances.
