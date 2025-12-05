Buchnevich scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Buchnevich has two goals and three helpers over his last seven games. The 30-year-old has found more consistency in the last couple of weeks, but he's still not really playing at a level that will help in most fantasy formats, as his style is heavily dependent on offense. On the year, he has 12 points, 48 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 28 appearances.