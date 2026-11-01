Buchnevich scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Buchnevich's offense remains a bit sparse through one month of the season. He's scored twice over his last five games, adding seven shots on net in that span. Buchnevich has three goals, four assists, 20 shots on net and a minus-1 rating across 13 appearances. The versatile forward remains in a power-play role that makes him a viable source of depth scoring in fantasy, but there are likely hotter hands to roster for managers chasing an upgrade.