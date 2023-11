Buchnevich scored a goal on eight shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Sharks.

Buchnevich broke up Kaapo Kahkonen's shutout bid with a goal at 13:55 of the third period. Over his last four games, Buchnevich has four goals and three assists, effectively jump-starting his season after a slow start. He's at 10 points, 34 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 13 contests overall.