Buchnevich posted two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Buchnevich set up Robert Thomas on the Blues' first goal and also helped out on Jordan Kyrou's power-play tally in the third period. All of Buchnevich's offense this season has come in a trio of two-point efforts -- he's been held off the scoresheet in the other six games he's played. The winger has a goal, five assists, three power-play points, 18 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating through nine outings. He's still seeing steady top-six usage, so more offense should be on the way.