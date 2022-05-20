Buchnevich recorded two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Buchnevich's assists came on second-period tallies by Jordan Kyrou and David Perron, with the latter's goal coming on the power play. While he's still in search of his first playoff goal Buchnevich has amassed six assists in eight games. The 27-year-old winger has added 15 shots on net, 15 hits and an even plus-minus rating. As part of the Blues' lineup shuffle, he moved up to a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Perron to great effect in this contest.