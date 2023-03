Buchnevich notched four assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Two of Buchnevich's helpers came on the power play, and three of them were primary assists. The 27-year-old winger was a key part of the Blues' comeback push in the second period. He's earned two goals and six assists during a four-game point streak. For the season, he has 18 tallies, 33 helpers, 87 shots on net, 43 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 46 appearances.