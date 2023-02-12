Buchnevich notched three assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Buchnevich missed four games while recovering from an infection in his ankle. The 27-year-old didn't seem to miss a beat, helping out on goals that got the Blues on the board, gave them a lead and secured a win at 1:02 of overtime. The winger has been a bright spot for a struggling team, having racked up 15 goals, 26 helpers, 74 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-1 rating through 39 outings this season.