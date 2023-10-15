Buchnevich (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Kraken, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Buchnevich took a hit from Jamie Oleksiak and ended up with the injury. Buchnevich is without a point for his first two games this season. He can be considered day-to-day until the Blues provide an additional update.
