Buchnevich (upper body) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup with Arizona, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Buchnevich hasn't been practicing because he is still feeling sore. He is considered to be day-to-day after being injured in the first period of Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over Seattle. If Buchnevich can't play Thursday, Brandon Saad is slated to move up to St. Louis' top line.
