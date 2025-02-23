Buchnevich scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Buchnevich earned his first goal and first multi-point effort since Jan. 9. He went 13 games without scoring, adding just five assists and a minus-7 rating in that span. The 29-year-old forward is up to 12 goals, 37 points (eight on the power play), 102 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 55 appearances. He'll need to get hot over the stretch run -- he's reached the 20-goal mark in five of the last six seasons but is currently on pace to miss it in what's been an uneven campaign.