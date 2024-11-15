Buchnevich netted his fifth goal of the season Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Buchnevich tied the score at 2-2 in the middle frame after being assisted by Jordan Kyrou. Buchnevich has been inconsistent during the early portion of the campaign -- Thursday marked only the second time this season that the Russian forward has produced points in back-to-back games. Overall, the 29-year-old has banked five goals, six assists and a minus-2 rating over 17 appearances while filling a top-line role and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.