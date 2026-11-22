Buchnevich scored a goal, added three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Devils.

Buchnevich has two goals and an assist, as well as a plus-6 rating, over his last three games. A move to centering the third line looks to be paying off for the veteran forward, though he has a lot to prove after his slow start. He's at five goals, five assists, 37 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating through 22 appearances. Buchnevich needs better offense to work his way into the picture for fantasy.