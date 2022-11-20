Buchnevich scored twice and added two assists in a 6-2 victory over the Ducks on Saturday.

Buchnevich got the Blues second and third goals. He made it 2-0 late in the first after one-timing a pass from the hash marks from Robert Thomas. And then he pushed the Blues up 3-0 about a minute into the second period when he drove along the goal line with the puck before roofing a backhander off John Gibson's left arm. Buchnevich is warming up after a cold spell and has put up seven of his 11 points in his last five games.